UPDATE: Palestine Responds to Israeli Air Raids on Gaza Strip

While thousands of Palestinian took to the streets to conmemorate the Nakba (Tragedy), the day when Israel began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, rocket sirens blare throughout Tel Aviv and central occupied territories as Hamas says it fired dozens of rockets at Israel in response to the killing of a Palestinian family of 10, including eight children.

Israeli media reported that a rocket has exploded in central Ramat Gan, with footage from Ramat Gan showing a car burning and damage to nearby buildings.

Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Ashdod, Yavne, Rehovot, Givatayim, Petha Tikva, Kiryat Ono and more.

A man aged around 50 was killed in the rocket strike in Ramat Gan and several people were injured. Police later said two rockets hit the city.

According to reports, one of the rockets fired from Gaza exploded in the Arab town of Taibe, northeast of Tel Aviv, and another hit near the Israeli settlement of Karnei Shomron.

The residents of Taibe gathered to celebrate Palestinian resistance at the scene of the rocket strike. They denounced the Israeli regime’s violence against Palestinians at Jerusalem al-Quds’s Al-Aqsa Mosque and shouted “With spirit, with blood, we’ll redeem Al-Aqsa!”

Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it launched dozens of rockets at the occupying regime in response to a pre-dawn airstrike by Israeli warplanes against the Al-Shati refugee camp, which killed eight children and two women from the Abu Hatab family and injured 15 others.

Israel bombs Al Jalaa tower in Gaza

The Israeli military destroyed the Al Jalaa tower in Gaza after sending a “roof-knocking” missile as a final warning to leave.

Israel had reportedly warned occupants of the building, which houses certain media outlets such as Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, along with Arab and local press, to evacuate. The regime had said the building would be bombed within an hour.

Following the warning, Al Jazeera aired a phone call between the building’s owner and an Israeli intelligence officer asking to be given more time to evacuate equipment from the offices, but the Israeli officer declined the request.

Disregarding the outrage caused by its earlier warning, Israel bombed the tower.

Los Angeles is showing up in solidarity with Palestine

Meanwhile, Abu Ubaidah, a spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said that they fired a rocket-propelled grenade at Tel Aviv in response to the threat. He also said the Palestinian resistance is ready for six consecutive months of Tel Aviv’s bombardment, hinting at the six consecutive days since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught against Gaza.

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh said earlier that the Israeli regime’s massacre of Palestinians in the Al-Shati refugee camp shows the regime’s “desperation” and “defeat” in the face of Palestinian resistance.

"Israel is committing war crimes & genocide in Palestinian territories."

“The massacre shows the extent of impasse that the occupiers are experiencing against the grandeur of resistance,” he said. “We hold the cruel occupying [regime] fully responsible for targeting civilians and we stress that resistance will continue to defend the proud people of Palestine and that it will emerge victoriously.”

Palestinians march on Nakba Day

Meanwhile, Palestinians on Saturday took to the streets in the occupied West Bank to protest against the Israeli regime’s occupation and the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Israeli occupation soldiers assault Palestinian women in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, today.

The rallies marked Nakba Day or the day the occupation of Palestine began 73 years ago, 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their lands to create the illegitimate state of Israel.

The death toll from the Israeli regime’s relentless aerial bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, which continued for its sixth consecutive day, has so far killed at least 139 Palestinians, including 39 children and 22 women while leaving 950 others wounded.