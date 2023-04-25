Guterres and Lavrov Discuss Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria

The Russian FM is at the UN Headquarters to chair Security Council meetings as his country holds the rotating Security Council presidency for the month of April.

On Monday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Ukraine crisis as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Syria.

With regard to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows the export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products from Black Sea ports, Guterres expressed concerns about the recent obstacles encountered by the Joint Coordination Center in its daily operations.

He presented Lavrov with a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, taking into account positions recently expressed by the parties and the risks posed by global food insecurity.

The UN chief took note of the concerns expressed by Russia on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets.

He provided a detailed report on the progress already achieved in this regard and reiterated the United Nations' commitment to continue working to address remaining issues.

Guterres also updated Lavrov on the efforts of the UN Secretariat to address host country issues, notably in relation to visas for Russian officials.

The Russian mission to the United Nations said the United States denied the issuance of U.S. visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Lavrov on his official visit to New York for Security Council meetings.

This was done despite the fact that Russian media representatives complied with all relevant terms and requirements, including valid UN media accreditation. The United States, however, violated again its obligations under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement.

"We consider this step as another manifestation of neglect of international law by the U.S. When denying access to UN events for Russian journalists, the U.S. authorities once again demonstrate their true attitude to freedom of speech and availability of information," the Russian diplomacy said.