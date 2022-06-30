Israeli Attack Leaves Dozens Injured in Nablusal

The north of the West Bank has become the scene of continuous clashes between Palestinians, Israeli military forces and Jewish settlers.

On Wednesday night, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians with teargas canisters during a military raid into the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, north of the West Bank.

The Red Crescent ambulance service reported that 64 wounded Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces and settlers. One youth was shot in the thigh, 16 people were hit by rubber bullets, and four Palestinians were sent to hospital.

The rescuers also reported over 40 people suffocated due to the inhalation of gases released by the tear gas bombs launched by the Israeli occupation forces. Among those suffocated were four minors. Local news also mentioned that two Jews and the commander of the Samaria Territorial Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were wounded.

Martyrs Brigades militants, the armed wing of Fatah, attacking #Israeli troops after their entry into the city of #Nablus. pic.twitter.com/246ZWQmP6g — Venkatesh Ragupathi (@venkatesh_Ragu) June 30, 2022

On Wednesday, the Israeli army also killed Mohamed Maher Nafie Marei, a 25-year-old Palestinian, during a raid on the refugee camp in the city of Jenin. After his death, various Palestinian factions declared a day of mourning and strike action in this city.

Israeli forces carried out other arrest operations in more places in the West Bank, arresting 13 people "suspected of being involved in terrorist activities."

Clashes with Israeli forces conducting arrest operations in the Jenin area have been repeated weekly for months. This has caused the death of over 50 Palestinians since the end of March.