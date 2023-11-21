Israeli Forces Have Killed + 14,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7

According to reports, 26 of the territory's 35 hospitals and 52 of the 72 primary care clinics stopped functioning due to damage caused by military incursions or lack of fuel as a result of the Israeli blockade.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Monday that at least 14.128 Palestinians have been killed and 33,000 others injured as a result of the Israeli aggression that began on October 7, with the Gaza Strip as the epicenter.

According to the latest report of this portfolio, among those killed were some 5.840 minors, 3.920 women and 695 elderly people. It specified that the number of dead in the West Bank amounted to 216 and the number of wounded to more than 2,800.

The Ministry of Health also warned that the figure could actually be much higher in the coastal enclave, with more than 4,500 people missing.

In addition, the Ministry explained that it had great difficulty in obtaining updated data for the seventh consecutive day, due to the disruption of communications services in the Strip and the collapse of service and communications in hospitals in the area.

Northern Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital is being targeted by Israeli forces. With hundreds of people trapped, we take a look at the current conditions inside the facility. pic.twitter.com/xhrGPGGCvH — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 21, 2023

According to official data, at least 205 health personnel and 36 civil defense workers were killed by the Israeli attacks, which also damaged or destroyed 55 ambulances.

The ministry also condemned the relentless aircraft and artillery bombardment of several hospitals, including Al Shifa and Indonesian, both located in the northern part of the Strip.

According to several reports, 26 of the territory's 35 hospitals and 52 of the 72 primary health care clinics stopped functioning due to damage caused by military incursions or lack of fuel because of the blockade imposed by Israel.

Between November 11 and 18, 51 patients, including four premature babies, died in the Al-Shifa complex due to a power outage.

In the West Bank, Israeli security forces also targeted several hospitals, including Tulkarem, and in the city of Jenin, the Government, Al Amal and Maternity hospitals.