Israel Urges Disregarding the Hague Court's Decisions

“Decisions endangering the existence of the State of Israel should not be heard,” National Security Minister Ben-Gvirsaid.

On Friday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir downplayed the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and called it "anti-Semitic."

"The decision of the anti-Semitic Hague Court demonstrates what was already known: this court does not seek justice but the persecution of the Jewish people," he said.

“Decisions that endanger the existence of the State of Israel should not be heard,” the far-right politician said.

"We must continue crushing the enemy until a total victory," Ben-Gvir stated after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza."



BREAKING: The International Court of Justice orders Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.



The ICJ rules 15-2 in favour of South Africa.



This is the World's Most Documented Genocide.



And the world is watching pic.twitter.com/83LltoYf3l — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) January 26, 2024

His statements come as the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 25,900 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, in a video statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel "will continue to defend itself against Hamas," thus denying once again that the Israeli occupation forces' deadly offensive in Gaza is against Palestinian civilians.

The Zionist leader also rejected the charge of "genocide" leveled by South Africa as "not only false, it's outrageous."

