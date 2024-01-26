Israel Keeps Hospitals in Khan Younis Under Siege

The occupation forces conducted 21 attacks against Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 25,900.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) accused Israeli forces of encircling and paralyzing the hospitals in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The Health Ministry said that the Israeli army's besiegement has rendered the hospitals in Khan Younis completely paralyzed and hindered the movement of ambulances.

Israel conducted 21 attacks against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 200 deaths and 370 injuries, raising the death toll to 25,900.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian victims were still under the rubble as ambulances and civil defense crews could not reach them.

Look closer at this photo. Two barefoot brothers locked in an embrace of death. In Khan Younis, a genocidal #Zionist sniper shot 1st defenceless boy trying to flee, then when his brother tried to rescue him, they shot him too.



Inhuman monsters, #US #UK proxies#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/9Czcx9w4Ou — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) January 26, 2024

Currently, medical teams are working to resume partial operation of the hospitals in northern Gaza that were damaged by Israeli attacks.

Efforts were also underway, in collaboration with international organizations, to provide medical supplies and fuel to restore the operation of the hospitals in Gaza.

Medical aid has been entering the besieged enclave in limited quantities, falling far short of basic needs, while 70 percent of the aid is deemed unusable.

The Health ministry called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and United Nations to protect local hospitals, and step up the delivery of medicines, food and fuel.

Khan Younis has witnessed during the past two days the intensification of Israeli attacks, the fiercest since the Hamas-Israel conflict started last October.