Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Finally Takes Hold After 2-Day Fighting

The border fell quiet early on Tuesday after a Palestinian official said Israel and Islamic Jihad had reached a “reciprocal and simultaneous ceasefire” mediated by Egypt and the United Nations.

A ceasefire brokered by Egypt and the United Nations took hold on the Israel-Gaza border on Tuesday after two days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, after the Israeli army killed a Palestinian man, member of the Islamic Jihad.

A video widely shared on social media showed what appeared to be a lifeless body of the militant dangling from an Israeli military bulldozer as it removed the corpse.

The images created an uproar in Gaza, prompting calls for retaliation that were followed by rockets launched by Islamic Jihad.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said that the Islamic Jihad had fired 90 rockets towards Israel along the Gaza border since Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israel attacked sites in Gaza and Syria that killed three members of the militant group and injured at least 8, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

No casualties were reported on the Israeli side of the border, and Israel's Iron Dome missile system intercepted more than 90 percent of the rockets.

The violence came a week before an Israeli election in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office after two inconclusive votes.

"This round is over and Palestinian resistance promised its people that every act of aggression by the Zionist occupation would be met by a reaction from the resistance," Khader Habib, a senior Islamic Jihad official, told Reuters.

The Israeli military said it reopened roads near the Gaza border on Tuesday that it had closed when the fighting began and that train services would resume in the area.

However, citing a security pretext, the military kept Israel's border crossings with Gaza closed, except for humanitarian causes, and banned Palestinian fishers from heading to sea.