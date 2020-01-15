Israel Carries Out Fresh Airstrikes Over Gaza

Israel carried out some of its first airstrikes of the year over the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after the IDF accused Palestinian groups of targeting Israeli territory with incendiary balloons.

The Israeli Defense Forces launched fresh airstrikes over the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, as their warplanes targeted sites belonging to the Hamas Movement.

Palestinian activists reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the northern part of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in a number of explosions. In turn, the Jerusalem Post reported that the IDF was pounding alleged Hamas targets in northern Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post said the IDF's airstrikes in northern Gaza were carried out in response to an alleged attack by Palestinian factions using incendiary balloons. Shortly after this claim, the IDF alleged that two missiles hit southern Israel.

According to local media, rocket sirens also went off in southern Israel earlier on Wednesday as reportedly four projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF's statement, two of the missiles hit an open area and the rest were intercepted by the Iron Dome System.

Hamas has not issued any statement corroborating these allegations that they fired missiles towards the Israeli territories.

Wednesday's exchange marked the first time this year that two sides have traded attacks in the Gaza Strip region.