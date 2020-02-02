Israeli Army Bombs Hamas Targets in Northern Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces said it hit structures in Gaza that belonged to the military wing of the Hamas Movement.

Israeli fighter planes launched attacks during the early hours on Sunday against alleged positions of the Islamic Resistance Movement ( Hamas ) in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, with no reports of casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the bombings occurred in response to several missiles fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli occupied territories.

"In response to projectiles and incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel throughout yesterday (Saturday), our Armed Forces have just attacked numerous Hamas targets in Gaza," the IDF announced via their Twitter.

They indicated that a rocket fell in an Israeli town near the border without causing casualties or material damage.The IDF added that they hit structures belonging to the military wing of Hamas.

Regarding the attack on Sunday in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health did not report any casualties, despite the intensity of the bombardment by the Israeli forces.

Hamas has not commented on the allegations that their forces were responsible for the incidiary ballons that targeted the occupied territories on Saturday.

Tensions have been running high in the Middle East following U.S. President Donald Trump's unveiling of his "deal of the century" peace plan, which the Palestinians fully rejected.