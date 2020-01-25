Israel Carries Out New Airstrikes Against Southern Gaza

On Jan. 15, Palestinian activists reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed they launched a series of airstrikes striking a number of targets in eastern Khanyounes in the southern Gaza Strip Saturday night.

According to the IDF, the targets included a weapon-manufacturing depot and a military post operated by Hamas; in retaliation to alleged multiple explosive and incendiary balloons launched from the besieged territory over the past few weeks.

Hamas has not issued any statement corroborating these allegations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said Saturday he had accepted an invitation to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.

Gantz is the main political rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also traveling to Washington to meet Trump. However, Palestinians have dismissed these so-called peace plans.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said Washington can no longer be regarded as an honest mediator, accusing it of pro-Israel bias.