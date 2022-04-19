Israel Carries Out Air Strikes on Gaza

Since a month ago, the Israeli occupation forces have been performing a series of attacks, raids, and violent incidents against the Palestinians.

In retaliation for the launch of a homemade rocket, Israeli warplanes carried out a violent attack on the population of Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday. The Israeli occupation forces, however, claimed that their weapons were aimed at military targets of the Hamas group.

"Gaza tonight, still not recovered from the unprecedented war crimes committed last May during Ramadan, is enduring a new deadly round of Israeli airstrikes tonight on Gaza to punish the Palestinian people for resisting collective punishment, occupation, and apartheid," journalist Ahmed Eldin tweeted.

Since a month ago, the Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out a series of attacks, raids, and violent incidents against the Palestinians. All this happens while the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Pesach are celebrated.

In the last days, the strong clashes between Palestinians and Israeli Police took place in Jerusalem's Esplanade of the Mosques, which is the third holiest place in Islam and the first one for the Jews, who consider that the vestiges of the Second Temple are located there.

Settler jews disrespecting a holy site of the muslims by dancing in The Ibrahimi Mosque. Now imagine if these were muslims, dancing & disrespecting a holy jewish site, o’ the outrage. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Kr26TalBx8 — Southern Africa Eye (@eye_southern) April 19, 2022

On Monday, the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) addressed a letter to several United Nations special rapporteurs and international committees over the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

"The Israeli army's continues the violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and the policy of excessive use of force against defenseless civilians. Our crews documented the killing of Palestinians, including women and children, at Israeli military checkpoints, on the pretext of trying to carry out attacks or just suspecting them without a serious threat to the soldiers' lives," it said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that 112 Palestinians were injured during the clashes, including 90 who were suffocated from tear gas and 18 shot by rubber-coated bullets fired by the Israeli army.