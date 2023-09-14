Colombia Strengthens Its Diplomatic Relations With Palestine

A delegation led by Palestinian Foreign Minister Malki met with Colombian President Petro and signed four bilateral agreements.

On Wednesday, Colombia took another symbolic step in strengthening its diplomatic relations with Palestine through the inauguration of Bogota's Calle Estado Palestino.

A delegation led by Palestinian Foreign Minister Ryiad Malki met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and signed four bilateral agreements related to diplomatic visa exemption, technical cooperation, academic cooperation and political consultations.

"The agreements are the formal beginning of a relationship of mutual support and solidarity between two peoples who have contributed to each other for at least two centuries," the Palestinian delegation stated.

"The inauguration ceremony of the street seals this understanding at the same time that it is a sign of the fraternity between both peoples," it added.

With this approach, Colombia's position regarding recognizing Palestine as a State is reaffirmed. This contrasts strongly with the attitude adopted by the administration of Ivan Duque (2018-2022), a far-right politician who preferred to get closer to Israel.

Besides visiting Israel, Duque announced the opening of a commercial office with diplomatic representation in Jerusalem. This decision was criticized by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) due to the delicate status of this city in the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

"We are surprised that Colombia takes this step, especially given its commitment to international law and international resolutions that affirm that Jerusalem is an inseparable part of the occupied Palestinian territory," the ANP indicated at the time.

Previously, however, President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) had already recognized Palestine as a State.