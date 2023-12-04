Israel Arrests Palestinians in Raids in Occupied West Bank

Most of the arrests took place in the Deheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, after arresting 15 people between the ages of 19 and 62.

On Monday, Israeli uniformed officers arrested at least 60 Palestinians in raids on their homes in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Commission for Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs, these arrests brought the number to 3,540 since October 7.

Most of the arrests took place in the Deheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem. Israeli uniformed officers arrested 15 people between the ages of 19 and 62.

In Jericho and its refugee camps, the Israeli army detained 10 citizens. Meanwhile, in Ramallah governorate, soldiers captured eight civilians from several villages and towns, including a man and his son in Silwad town.

At the same time, they beat a 34-year-old in Jalazone, after ransacking his house, knocking down the walls and destroying the car. Four university students were also arrested in the city of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem, and another was arrested in the Silwan neighborhood, the local Wafa news agency reported.

In this context, at least 30 jeeps of Israeli forces stormed the Kufr Aqab neighborhood and the Qalandia refugee camp, north of East Jerusalem, accompanied by a bulldozer.

The youths clashed with the soldiers, who fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them, injuring five people, according to the Red Crescent.