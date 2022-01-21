Ireland: To Fully Lift COVID-19 Restrictions

Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, announced that COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for almost two years would be lifted on Saturday.

Ireland is placed among the countries with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Europe and now also the continent's highest uptake of booster vaccines, which made possible the number of seriously ill people remained below the previous peak.

"We have weathered the Omicron storm," the minister stated on Friday's televised address, in which he noted, booster vaccines had "utterly transformed" the country's situation. "I have stood here and spoken to you on some very dark days. But today is a good day," he added.

Ireland was one of the most cautious countries in Europe about the risks of COVID-19, having some of the longest-running restrictions on travel and hospitality. According to public health officials' advice, the Irish government decided that bars and restaurants will no longer need to close at 8 pm, a rule held late last year when the Omicron wave struck, or to ask customers for proof of vaccination.

The fulñl capacity has been restored for the indoor and outdoor events, paving the way for full crowds for next month’s Six Nations rugby championship. Martin highlighted that the measure which decreed the need of wearing masks in public places will remain at least until the end of February.

The Irish hospitality sector, which has been hit by one of Europe’s toughest lockdown regimes, has welcomed the decision.