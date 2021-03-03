Ireland To Re-Establish Diplomatic Presence in Iran

Ireland, which will assume the Presidency of the UN Security Council in September, wishes to contribute to the strategic dialogue between countries.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Simon Coveney on Tuesday announced that his country will re-establish its diplomatic presence in Iran following the closure of its embassy in Tehran in 2012.

"A Diplomatic Mission will be established this year, to be headed at Charge d'Affaires level, with a commitment to re-open an Irish Embassy in 2023," Coveney said, adding that the decision is part of the government's efforts to double Ireland's global impact by 2025 under a Global Ireland strategy.

"As an elected member of the Security Council, it is particularly important that we have the ability to engage in more depth on the range of Middle East issues on the Security Council's agenda," he pointed out, adding that Ireland seeks to play a constructive role on the nuclear non-proliferation agenda as a facilitator of Resolution 2231 for the next two years on the Security Council.

Resolution 2231 is a resolution passed by the United Nations (UN) Security Council on July 20, 2015, which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the nuclear program of Iran.

The #US and #EU are increasingly using #sanctions as a weapon against countries that don't bow to their financial imperialism



Without #UN approval, these sanctions are illegal - whether in #Venezuela or #Syria, #Iran or #Cuba, this is "financial terrorism" that destroys lives.. pic.twitter.com/aUWANsRFvG — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) March 2, 2021

"Ireland is fully committed to the success of that agreement, and the prevention of the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The re-establishment of an Irish presence in Tehran is a concrete sign of our commitment to deepen dialogue with all relevant partners, including Iran, on this issue," said Coveney.

Ireland took up its seat as an elected member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term starting from Jan. 1, 2021. The UN Security Council has five permanent members, namely China, the United States, Russia, Britain and France. The council also has ten non-permanent members which are elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, with five replaced each year.

The main difference between a permanent member and a non-permanent member is that the former has a veto power while the latter does not.

Ireland joined the UN in 1955 and will serve as Presidency of the UN Security Council in September 2021, according to the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.