Northern Ireland: Gov’t Enforces Mask Use as Lockdown Lifts

U.K. Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon Sunday announced mandatory mask use in public transportations as her administration lifts quarantine and other precautionary measures.

“With England, Scotland, and the south all making the move to mandatory face coverings on public transport, there is growing evidence of its wider benefits. With clear exemptions, face coverings help keep other passengers safe especially as we reopen more of our economy and society,” Mallon tweeted.

Police would fine those who violate the measure, especially in buses and trains.

From Monday, pubs, cafes, restaurants, and gyms are reopening. Dinners must keep two meters as part of protective social distancing, and a meter in smaller facilities where they cannot comply with separation.