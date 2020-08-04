Ireland: PM Announces Precautionary Measures Close To Reopening

Face coverings and physical distancing will be mandatory for customers and service personnel in shop centers and small commerce.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced Tuesday that pubs, hotels bars, and nightclubs would not reopen on Monday, August 10, despite lockdown easing plans.

"I know that this will come as a blow to pub owners, and I want them to know I have enormous sympathy for their plight. This virus is taking away their ability to earn a living, to provide a key service in the heart of many communities," Martin said.

Besides, gatherings up to 200 people outdoors and 50 people crowding indoors would remain as a precautionary measure to avoid new outbreaks.

Face coverings and physical distance will be mandatory for customers and service personnel in shop centers and small commerce.

#Ireland has made wearing a mask or face covering while using public transportation mandatory or one could face a fine of $2,837 or an #imprisonment of six months or even both of them, according to new regulations issued by the government.#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/omDxUn0JAm — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 14, 2020

The Prime Minister added his office removed Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, San Marino, and Monaco from the Green List after they recorded COVID-19 recent spikes.

"We are doing what we are doing to save lives and to give our society and economy the best chance we can to open safely and sustainably," Martin added.

As of Tuesday, Ireland health authorities registered 26,253 COVID-19 cases, 1,763 deaths, and 23,364 recoveries from the virus.