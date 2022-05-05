Iran's Oil Minister Owji Visits Nicaragua

"President Raisi's administration sees Nicaragua as a strategic partner in the world," the Persian minister said.

On Thursday, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji began an official visit to Nicaragua with an intense agenda of activities in order to extend bilateral relations.

"We have the vision to extend and develop relations in all possible areas with Nicaragua," said Owji, who was received at the Managua airport by a high-level delegation on Wednesday night.

The Iranian official will meet with the Nicaraguan authorities to address "different areas of energy, agriculture, parliamentary issues, and international relations, to give a new impetus and deepen bilateral relations."

According to the disclosed agenda, the Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet with representatives of the National Assembly and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"President Ebrahim Raisi's administration sees Nicaragua as a strategic partner in the world, and... appreciates Nicaragua's friendly relation and stance in international forums regarding different issues," Owji said.

Among those points of agreement that bring both countries together is the vision that President Daniel Ortega's administration maintains regarding "the unjust sanctions" the United States promotes against Iran and Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan government did not report on how long Owji will remain in Nicaragua, nor if he will meet with President Ortega, who was congratulated by the Iranian government for his re-election in November 2021.