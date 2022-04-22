Iran: Health Ministry Offers Medical Aid To Injured Afghans

Bahram Einollahi, Iranian Health Minister, said that the country is willing to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to injured Afghans after a terrorist attack suffered in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif Afghan cities.

Thursday's terrorist attacks conducted on the Abdul Rahim Shahid school in Kabul and Seh Dokan Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif resulted in tens of casualties and wounded people. The Iranian Minister denounced the terrorist attack, saying that the arrogance worldwide and its regional elements have sowed discord among Muslims in Afghanistan.

He added that those disagreements had been conducted to the use of heinous methods such as massacring worshipers at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif as well as innocent pupils at a school in Kabul, causing great mourning among Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education sends its regrets on the, unfortunately, event against the Muslim people, especially Shias in Afghanistan. The Ministry also condemned the enemies’ conspiracy and said that the entity is ready to offer the brotherly country of Afghanistan humanitarian and health aid.

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi offers full medical treatment to people wounded in recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and Mazar Sharif at Iranian hospitals. Great humanitarian gesture. pic.twitter.com/7EPNgc38F4 — Syed Zafar Mehdi (@mehdizafar) April 22, 2022

To comply with the Islamic and humanitarian values, the ministry has made several efforts to supply all Afghan nationals living in Iran with health and medical services, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.