Iranians Mark 3rd Anniversary of US Assassination of Soleimani

Iranians gathered on Tuesday across the country to remember former commander Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the United States in January 2020.

During a ceremony marking the 3rd anniversary of Soleimani's assassination in the capital Tehran, the crowds waved Iranian flags and chanted anti-American slogans.

"We have not forgotten and will not forget about avenging the top commander's blood," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the crowds, describing Soleimani as the symbol of the fight against oppression and global arrogance.

"We will not let murderers and those behind the crime sleep comfortably," Raisi vowed.

Similar ceremonies were also held in the cities of Esfahan, Yazd and Soleimani's hometown Kerman.

On Jan. 3, 2020, the U.S. military assassinated Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. The assassination was condemned by Iran as an act of "state terrorism."