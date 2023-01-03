Iran Says 94 Americans Accused of Soleimani's Assassination

The three main accused are former U.S. President Trump, former State Secretary Pompeo, and former U.S. Central Command head McKenzie.

On Tuesday, Mehr news agency reported that a senior Iranian judicial official said 94 U.S. nationals have been charged with involving in the 2020 assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy chief of the Iranian judiciary and secretary general of the High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks in a televised interview on the third anniversary of Soleimani's assassination.

He said the three main accused are former U.S. President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Commander of U.S. Central Command Kenneth Frank McKenzie, stressing that no one will be immune from prosecution in this case.

Gharibabadi said the accused are not just the 94 Americans, and their accomplices from seven other countries, including certain regional states as well as Germany and Britain.

Thousands of people have gathered in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman to pay their tribute to the late military commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/JmnJ5MblCh — Highlights (@highlightsnews1) January 2, 2023

On Jan. 3, 2020, the U.S. military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport. The assassination was condemned by Iran as "state terrorism."

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian affirmed that his institution and the Judiciary seriously seek to bring to justice "the leaders and perpetrators of the terrorist crime carried out at the Baghdad airport."

On Jan. 8, 2020, Iran responded to the assassination by launching missiles at the U.S. Ain al-Asad base in the Iraqi province of Anbar.