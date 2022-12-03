Iran Begins Construction of New Nuclear Power Plant

It will be built exclusively by Iranian companies on approximately 50 hectares of land near the Karun River.

Iran begins construction of a new nuclear power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts of electricity in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, announced the head of the Persian country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

The AEOI head inaugurated the construction operation of "Karun" nuclear power plant in Darkhovein district of Shadegan county of southwestern Khuzestan province on Saturday.

"The government is moving towards low-cost power and fuel production; therefore, the development of nuclear power plants is on the agenda of this organization," he commented.

Costing 1.5 to 2 billion USD, the power plant is located within a 50-hectare plot of land near the Karun River.

The plant is of the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) type, considered the most widely used worldwide in nuclear power generation plants, and is capable of producing 300 megawatts of electricity.

It will be built exclusively by Iranian companies on a site of approximately 50 hectares near the Karun River and is expected to be completed within eight years to 2030.

