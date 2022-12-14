Signing of Russia-Iran Space Cooperation Memorandum

The memorandum is aimed at developing cooperation in the space field, including work on joint satellite construction projects.

The document was signed Wednesday by the head of the Iranian Space Agency, Hasan Salarieh, and the director general of the Russian Space Agency, Yuri Borisov.

According to Salarieh, the memorandum covers cooperation in the construction of detection and telecommunications satellites, laboratory infrastructure, assembly, launch base and satellite testing.

The head of the Iranian Space Agency was quoted as saying by IRNA agency, "Today the frameworks of cooperation between Iran and Russia were definitely determined and documented, the parties achieved excellent mutual understanding in different spheres."

Salarieh also said the signing of the document comes after several months of negotiations with the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos). He added that the move seeks to develop and strengthen Russia-Iran relations in the space industry.

���� ایران و روسیه امروز با امضای سند مهمی در حوزه فضایی، توافق کردند که در زمینه موارد ذیل اقدام کنند:



- طراحی و ساخت مشترک ماهواره سنجشی و مخابراتی

- توسعه زیرساخت‌ها به صورت مشترک

- برگزاری دوره‌های آموزشی مشترک

Today, by signing an important document in the space field, Iran and Russia agreed to take action in the following areas: - Joint design and construction of sensing and telecommunication satellites - Development of infrastructure jointly - Holding joint training courses

For his part, Borisov said that Russia will help the Iranian space industry to progress. He acknowledged that the history of cooperation between the two nations goes back 10 years.

According to the general director of the Russian Space Agency, the construction of satellites is one of the priority issues on the bilateral agenda.