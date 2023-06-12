Iranian President Raisi Begins Latin American Tour in Venezuela

This is his first trip to Latin America since he assumed the presidency in 2021. Upon his arrival in Venezuela, he will be received by President Nicolas Maduro.

On Monday, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi left for Venezuela to begin his first tour of Latin America, which also includes visits to Cuba and Nicaragua.

Before boarding the plane to Venezuela, he revealed that his administration advocates cementing ties with the Latin American nations.

Raisi considered relations with Latin American countries "strategic" and stated that this visit will mean "a turning point" in the deepening of their ties.

In addition to the political and economic relations with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, Iran has also had good cooperation with these countries in various fields such as energy.

The true definition of resistance. US is frustrated right now.Iran & Venezuela refused to worship western imperialist!!!! pic.twitter.com/Joz33XVBoZ — Rabhahuma (@rabhahuma) June 9, 2023

Raisi is accompanied by a high-level delegation made up of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Oil, and Health.

During his visit to Caracas, Havana and Managua, the Iranian president will sign several cooperation agreements and will hold meetings with businessmen.

This will be his first trip to Latin America since he assumed the presidency in 2021. Upon his arrival in Venezuela, Raisi will be received by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.