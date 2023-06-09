Venezuela and Algeria Strengthen Cooperation Ties

Minister Abdelhafid Henni is participating in the 4th Meeting of the Venezuela-Algeria Mixed Intergovernmental Commission.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received Algeria's Agriculture Minister Mohamed Abdelhafid Henni, who is visiting this South American.

“Pleasant visit to the Miraflores Palace of Mohammed Abdelhafid Henni, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria. The brotherhood and cooperation between our peoples is mutual and marches towards a good future. We will move forward!,” the Bolivarian leader tweeted.

Abdelhafid Henni heads a delegation that is participating in the 4th Meeting of the Venezuela-Algeria Mixed Intergovernmental Commission to be held from June 7 to 9 in Caracas.

He also held meetings with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, with whom he reviewed cooperation mechanisms that seek to boost agricultural production.

At the end of his meeting with Maduro, the Algerian minister summarized the meetings he held this Thursday and reiterated his spirit of brotherhood with the Venezuelan people.

Previously, in March, Venezuelan and Algerian officials held meetings to refine agreements and evaluate issues of common interest such as the air connection between both countries.

In June 2022, Maduro paid a visit to the African nation, where he announced the creation of the Mixed Commission to develop a roadmap aimed at consolidating economic, energy, commercial, and cultural agreements.