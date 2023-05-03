Iranian President Arrives in Syria on Landmark Visit

"Syrian-Iranian relations are rich in content, experiences and vision because they have been constant and stable even in difficult times," the Syrian President said.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria with top ministers, marking the first visit by an Iranian president since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011.

During the two-day visit, the Iranian president will hold extensive political and economic talks with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, followed by the signing of a number of agreements.

The ministerial delegation accompanying Raisi includes Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and other senior officials.

During a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, Al Asad and the Iranian President discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, the latest developments in the Middle East, and ongoing changes in world geopolitics.

"The Syrian government and people have gone through great difficulties. Today we can say that you have passed and overcome all those problems and achieved victory despite the threats and sanctions imposed against you," Raisi said.

During the meeting, both leaders recalled that Iran has remained one of Syria's main allies, supplying it with petroleum derivatives and other goods, which are difficult to access for a country that remains harassed by international sanctions.

"Syrian-Iranian relations are rich in content, experiences and vision because they have been constant and stable even in difficult times despite the political and security storms that hit the Middle East," said the Syrian President in appreciation of Iranian cooperation.