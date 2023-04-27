Iran and Kazakhstan Sign 5 Cooperation Agreements

"...the enhancement of the bilateral economic ties should reflect the cordial and close political relations between the two countries..."

On Wednesday, Iran and Kazakhstan reached five cooperation agreements spanning across multiple fields.

According to a report by the official news agency IRNA, the agreements signify collaborative efforts in various domains, such as commerce, tourism, athletics, and youth-related initiatives, as well as matters concerning customs affairs.

According to the report, the signing ceremony in Tehran was attended by Mohammad Mokhber, the First Vice President of Iran, and Alikhan Smailov, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan who was on a visit to the country.

During the joint press conference after the ceremony, Mokhber asserted that the enhancement of the bilateral economic ties should reflect the cordial and close political relations between the two countries.

The Iranian authority has estimated the current yearly exchange between the two nations to be at a sum of 500 million US dollars.

During a bilateral meeting of the diplomatic representatives from both nations, Mokhber asserted that Tehran and Astana possess ample prospects to augment their collaborative ventures in the domains of transportation, energy, industry, mining, and agriculture.

Moreover, he emphasized that Iran is amenable to imparting its expertise in the aforementioned sectors.

Additionally, he advocated for an increase in infrastructure to support a burgeoning tourism industry between the two nations, including the implementation of direct flights.

During the convening, Smailov expressed that the enhancement of the Republic of Kazakhstan's diplomatic ties with Iran is of utmost significance in light of its foreign policy objectives.

The two heads of state reached a mutual consensus to enhance collaboration across various industries in order to achieve the yearly target of 3 billion dollars’ worth of bilateral trade.