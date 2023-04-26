Iranian Senior Shiite Cleric Is Shot Dead In Babolsar City

He had served as the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the province of Sistan and Baluchestan

On Wednesday, an attacker shot death Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, an Iranian senior Shiite cleric, at a bank in Babolsar City.

Confusion persisted hours after the attack. State TV initially reported that Soleimani was at the bank when another man seized a guard’s firearm and began shooting over a personal dispute with an employee.

State TV later reported that the guard was the one who opened fire and killed the cleric. The Interior Ministry arrested the attacker and launched a special investigation into the murder, whose motive remains unclear.

Soleimani was a member of the Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel that oversees and appoints Iran’s supreme leader. He also was the imam who led the weekly Friday prayers in the Kashan and Zahedan cities.

The 75-year-old cleric had served as the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which shares a border with Pakistan and Afghanistan and has a majority Sunni population.

Extremist groups against Tehran’s Shiite government operate there, along with gangs dedicated to smuggling and drug trafficking activities.

In April 2022, a suspected Sunni extremist stabbed to death two Shiite clerics and injured another in Mashhad city on the influence of the takfiri, a term used for Muslims who brand others as apostates and condemn them to death.