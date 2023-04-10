    • Live
Iran And Saudi Arabia To Resume Commercial Flights

    China's mediation has allowed Iran and Saudi Arabia to agree to restore diplomatic relations. Apr. 10, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@observerdiplo

Published 10 April 2023
Opinion

An Iranian delegation will travel to the Saudi capital later this week.
 

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday the resumption of commercial flights between Tehran and Riyadh.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Reza Enayati, preparations have been finalized, and an Iranian delegation will travel to the Saudi capital later this week.

A technical delegation from Saudi Arabia will visit the Saudi embassy in Tehran and discuss preparations for its reopening, ISNA news agency reported.

The two countries announced on March 10 to have reached an agreement (an initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping) that includes the resumption of diplomatic relations and the reopening of embassies and diplomatic missions within two months.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed a joint statement in Beijing announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani highlighted the positive impact of the Beijing-brokered agreement to normalize ties between the two countries. In this regard, the official said that this would strengthen regional cooperation as well as boost trade and economic relations.

