Iran Forces US Submarine to Surface in Strait of Hormuz

After receiving a warning, the US submarine corrected its course and continued its journey.

On Thursday, a top Iranian military commander said the country's navy has warned a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine to surface while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Army's Navy Commander Shahram Irani made the remarks in an interview with state-owned IRIB TV's News Network, without elaborating on the date of the event.

Iran's Fateh (Conqueror) submarine detected the the American submarine Florida, through a set of maneuvers, and forced it to surface while the latter was approaching the Strait of Hormuz in "complete silence," he added.

Iran warned the U.S. submarine as it had entered the Iranian territorial waters "to some extent," Irani said, adding the U.S. submarine, accompanied by an escort ship, then corrected its course and continued its journey.

�������� Iran launched a parade of 2,700 ships in the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea in support of the Palestinian people. All vessels, escorted by the largest warships, will then head to the Strait of Hormuz, which will lead to its blockage. pic.twitter.com/7m5rWVik1R — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) April 13, 2023

Washington should explain why did its submarine violate Iran's maritime borders and international maritime laws in an important strait, Irani said, calling on the U.S. to observe all international regulations from now on.

He said Iran will pursue the case through international bodies and organizations, warning that such an "illegitimate and dangerous" presence by the United States poses a challenge to everyone.

The U.S. Navy said last week the nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine Florida was operating in the Middle East to support the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet.