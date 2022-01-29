Iran and Group 4+1 to Return to Vienna Talks After One Week

Iran and the G4+1 group will take a week's break at the Vienna dialogues aimed at lifting anti-Iran sanctions and revitalizing the nuclear pact reached in 2015, from which the U.S. exited.

Iran's Fars news agency reported on Friday that the delegations of Iran and the Group 4+1 - the UK, France, Russia and China, plus Germany - at the Vienna talks will return to their countries for the purpose of consultations.

The break in the negotiations, the agency stressed, takes place because of the importance of the outstanding issues being discussed.

In fact, after a week's pause, the dialogues will start again, they announced, stressing that "if the counterparts take the necessary decisions after returning from the capitals, it is possible to move faster towards an agreement".

In this context, the deputy secretary general of the External Action Service of the European Union (EU), Enrique Mora, has confirmed this same day, in a message issued on Twitter, the interruption of such talks, while emphasizing the need to take "political decisions".

Iran describes the process of dialogues in Vienna as positive and recalls that the West must show its resolve to achieve a sustainable and reliable agreement.



For its part, the European troika or E3 (the United Kingdom, France and Germany) has emphasized, through a communiqué, that the talks with Iran are "reaching the final stage".

Likewise, a source of the French Presidency has indicated that the dialogues are "difficult", however, "there are several indications that the negotiations can reach a good conclusion", he stressed.

The dialogues are taking place in Vienna, the Austrian capital, with the aim of lifting sanctions against the Iranian nation and revitalizing the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and the 5+1 Group – then comprising the U.S., the UK, France, Russia and China, plus Germany – officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which Washington unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

Iranian officials stress that what is paramount in these talks is the effective lifting of the sanctions reimposed by the U.S. country on the Islamic Republic and the normalization of trade and economic relations with Tehran.

"As for the lifting of sanctions, all Iran's interests must be fulfilled and tangible things must happen on the ground," Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian said on Thursday.