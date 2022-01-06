Vienna: Iran Continues to Work To Restore Nuclear Deals

According to the Russian envoy, Iran continues its intense work of restoring the nuclear deal during Vienna talks.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks, stated that the intensive work on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program continues.

"The eighth round of Vienna talks continues. Intensive informal consultations in various formats are underway. The work to lift [U.S.] sanctions [on Iran], on nuclear issues and sequence of steps to restore JCPOA continues," Ulyanov said.

"The main stumbling blocks are becoming clearer," he added, making reference to the progress reached during the talks.

Ulyanov held three separate meetings on January 4; the first one aimed to discuss the main issues to be settled during the negotiations with Iran's chief negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

With European Union coordinator Enrique Mora and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, he held talks to discuss the current situation and possible steps for the future.

The eight-round talks in Vienna started on December 27 to restore the JCPOA in its original form, joining the U.S. back to the agreement.

The parties of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting (Russia, the UK, Germany, Iran, China, and France) agreed, after last December 27, to accelerate the process to rule the agreement, expected to be by February 2022.