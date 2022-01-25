    • Live
Iran Denies Reports of Russian Proposals in Vienna Talks

    Iran's spokesperson denied the allegations of a Russian proposal during Vienna talks. Jan. 25, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@ChanakyaForum

Published 25 January 2022
According to media reports, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the Iranian government spokesperson, has refuted the allegation that Moscow has presented proposals.

Iranian media reported that the Iranian government spokesperson in Vienna talks, Ali Bahadori Jahromi rebutted allegations of Moscow's intromission in the Vienna talks aimed to revive the JCPOA agreement.

Some media has made reports, particularly U.S. media outlet NBC, about Moscow having proposed to Iran to provide sanction relief in exchange for reimposing some curbs on its nuclear program.

According to the outlet, a U.S. official involved in the matter said that Washington knows about discussions between Russian President Putin and Iranian President Raisi during a trip to Moscow.

The Tasnim News Agency said that Jahromi had denied assertions of the discussions above, contending that the Vienna talks restarted in December 2021.

