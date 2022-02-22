Iran Urges International Resistance to US Cruel Sanctions

"The purpose of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and its founders and members is to protect the sovereignty of countries over their natural resources," President Raisi pointed out.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged the international community to resist U.S. unilateral "cruel sanctions" against other countries' oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Raisi noted that imposing hegemonic will and demands on other independent states through sanctions cannot be an effective strategy in today's world, as it jeopardizes the collective interests of the GECF members.

Iran has considerable capacities for the production, transfer and export of the hydrocarbon products and seeks to play a greater role in ensuring global energy security by expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation with neighbors and other countries, he said.

Iran's regional strategy is based on increasing gas production and exports and providing regional nations with maximum access to clean fuel. Raisi called on the international community to support multilateral initiatives aimed at protecting the environment.

60 years too long – End the US blockade! This year marks the 60th anniversary of the US blockade of Cuba. Ask President Biden to stop suffocating the Cuban people and end this cruel policy now. Add your name https://t.co/ch4ihl1RxQ #VivaCubaLibre pic.twitter.com/GmMa2l8pJw — Mani Isna La #NativeLivesMatter ���� ���� (@mikecoulson48) February 22, 2022

The Iranian President recalled that GECF has held six summits to date, which shows a "strong sign of convergence, solidarity, and determination" of its members to pursue common goals.

"The purpose of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and its founders and members is to protect the sovereignty of countries over their natural resources... strengthening the role of natural gas in the composition of world energy consumption," Raisi pointed out, emphasizing that his country is interested in maintaining a stable energy supply in the long term through the development of the gas industry.

"As a clean, safe and richly extractable fuel, natural gas will make up a significant share of the world's energy composition for decades to come, and will maintain its economic, technical and environmental benefits in comparison with other fuels," he said.