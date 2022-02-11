Iran Celebrates 43rd Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

During the popular marches, a resolution was read out urging Iranians to continue strengthening their unity in the face of foreign government plots. In a message to the nation, President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran has not placed any hope in the West, and that it is only up to the Iranian people to achieve their political and economic independence.

Iranians celebrated this Friday in more than 1,500 cities and 30,000 villages the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, with marches, parades in cars and motorcycles and large mobilizations.

According to local media, in Tehran and other cities, the parades were carried out in vehicles and motorcycles to avoid COVID-19 contagions. On the other hand, in other areas with lower cases, the celebrations included massive marches with sanitary protocols.

As part of the celebrations, there were aerial acrobatics and exhibitions of free-fall jumps by paratroopers of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution Corps of Iran (IRGC) and the Popular Resistance Force (Basich) at the Azadi Tower in Tehran.

Raisi stressed that Iranian foreign policy is based on balance and that progress depends on unity and convergence. “Looking to the West has unbalanced the country. We must pay special attention to all countries, especially our neighbors. But we have hope in God and in the people, and we never have hope in Vienna and New York,” he specified.

He stressed that his government is committed to the dialogues taking place in Vienna to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement. However, he noted that he will not leave the country and its economy dependent on those results. “Neither do we accept to be dominated and give up our independence, nor do we seek to oppress anyone,” the head of state asserted.

As part of the day, Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pardoned more than 3,000 prisoners, according to an official report. With this measure, 3,388 prisoners will be released or have their sentences commuted or reduced. In addition, those who committed some type of financial crime linked to the Government will benefit, as well as those who were sentenced by public, revolutionary courts or those of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces of the Persian nation.

On this anniversary, several leaders congratulated the Iranian authorities and people, including the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarek; the presidents of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliev; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the National Salvation Government of Yemen, Hesham Sharaf Abdullah.

The foreign ministers of Cuba and Venezuela, Bruno Rodríguez and Félix Plasencia, respectively, also attended. The Cuban diplomat congratulated the Islamic Revolution and stressed that Cuba and Iran are two friendly countries “that share historic relations of friendship and cooperation”. From Caracas, the head of Venezuelan diplomacy extended his congratulations.

There were also congratulations from the foreign ministers of Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, Romania, Estonia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea and Syria. In their messages, the ministers referred to the friendly and close relations with Iran and hoped for their expansion and strengthening.