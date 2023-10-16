    • Live
Iran: US Responsible for Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

  • "Support for Gaza is a humanitarian issue," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani. Oct. 16, 2023. | Photo: X/@KarthikArtha

Published 16 October 2023 (11 hours 22 minutes ago)
Nasser Kanaani condemned the "unconditional support of the U.S. to Israel against the oppressed people of Palestine."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Monday that the U.S. government must take its responsibility for Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The spokesman denounced U.S. support for Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, including sending carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to bolster deterrence.

"Sending military fleets to regional waters is nothing but supporting the oppressor," Kanaani said, speaking at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Kanaani noted that any party that supports Israeli attacks on Gaza must be held accountable.

The spokesman rejected U.S. media claims of Iran's possible involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said that Palestinian resistance groups against Israel decided on their own to launch the military operation.

In this regard, he noted that such claims against Iran are an attempt to divert public opinion from "unconditional U.S. support for Israel against the oppressed people of Palestine."

Kanaani expressed Iran's constant and unwavering support for the people of Palestine and their right to resist. He said that "supporting Gaza is a humanitarian issue."

He further stated that Israel's total siege of the Strip and the ban on the entry of water supplies, food, medicine and medical equipment into the enclave continue into the tenth day of escalation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and some 12,000 injured since the escalation of hostilities, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and some 3,300 injured.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on October 7, launching thousands of rockets and crossing the land border into Israel.

In retaliation, the Israeli army and security forces launched a wave of bombardments in the Gaza Strip, which has been under total siege since Monday, deprived of electricity, water and food. On the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, the constant Israeli bombardment of the enclave continues. 

