Iran: US Responsible for Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

Nasser Kanaani condemned the "unconditional support of the U.S. to Israel against the oppressed people of Palestine."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Monday that the U.S. government must take its responsibility for Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The spokesman denounced U.S. support for Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, including sending carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean near Israel to bolster deterrence.

"Sending military fleets to regional waters is nothing but supporting the oppressor," Kanaani said, speaking at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Kanaani noted that any party that supports Israeli attacks on Gaza must be held accountable.

Kanaani: All possibilities 'open' if Israeli aggression continues:



The Iranian official says "responsibility of the countries supporting Israel is no less than the responsibility of the Zionist entity towards the crimes made against the Palestinians."https://t.co/PXbE197Ztx — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 16, 2023

The spokesman rejected U.S. media claims of Iran's possible involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said that Palestinian resistance groups against Israel decided on their own to launch the military operation.

In this regard, he noted that such claims against Iran are an attempt to divert public opinion from "unconditional U.S. support for Israel against the oppressed people of Palestine."

Kanaani expressed Iran's constant and unwavering support for the people of Palestine and their right to resist. He said that "supporting Gaza is a humanitarian issue."

The humanitarian crisis in #Gaza is fast becoming catastrophic.



�� Lack of shelter for growing number of internally displaced people

�� Severely limited access to water, food and medicines

�� Hospitals and ambulances running out of fuel



Latest update: https://t.co/w1ICYZBGud pic.twitter.com/jCeAYhbMxZ — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) October 16, 2023

He further stated that Israel's total siege of the Strip and the ban on the entry of water supplies, food, medicine and medical equipment into the enclave continue into the tenth day of escalation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and some 12,000 injured since the escalation of hostilities, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and some 3,300 injured.

Hundreds of thousands of children and families in Gaza are caught in a catastrophic situation.



We need an immediate humanitarian pause to ensure unhindered and safe delivery of life-saving supplies to children and families in need.



Support our response today. — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 15, 2023

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on October 7, launching thousands of rockets and crossing the land border into Israel.

In retaliation, the Israeli army and security forces launched a wave of bombardments in the Gaza Strip, which has been under total siege since Monday, deprived of electricity, water and food. On the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, the constant Israeli bombardment of the enclave continues.