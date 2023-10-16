Iran Warns of War Expansion if Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza

On Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned of the expansion of the conflict if Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"If the Zionist regime seeks to pay for its defeat through the continuation of these crimes (against Palestinians), the dimensions of the developments will expand," said Raisi in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Raisi strongly condemned Israel's attacks on the Palestinians over the past few days and criticized the French government for preventing a rally in support of the Palestinian people, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office.

The French president voiced concern over the escalation of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and called on Iran to play its influential role in controlling the situation in the region. However, Raisi said that "resistance groups can decide for themselves."

Spanish Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra: "Israel is committing a pre-planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, food and water." pic.twitter.com/WFc5J2lzK9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 16, 2023

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched military operations againsts on the Israeli occupation forces on Oct. 7. The ongoing conflict, now in its ninth day, has killed about 4,000 on both sides and wounded even more.

On Sunday, Jordanian King Abdullah II also warned against Israel's attempts to displace Palestinians or force their internal displacement.

In separate phone calls with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Felipe VI of Spain, the Jordanian king urged joint efforts to galvanize international support to stop the escalation in Gaza.

He underlined the importance of ensuring medical and relief aid to Gaza while guaranteeing international organizations' operations in the enclave to undertake their humanitarian duties.

The king also stressed the importance of creating a political horizon in order to guarantee the prospects for just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and prevent further cycles of violence and war in the region