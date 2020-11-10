Iran: Trump To Impose Weekly Sanctions Until Biden Takes Power

The increasingly aggressive measures aim to prevent the future Biden administration from re-entering the Iran nuclear deal, Axios reports.

According to Axios, citing Israeli sources, the Trump administration will impose sanctions on Iran every week until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in January.

Elliott Abrams, the State Department's special representative for Venezuela and Iran, has been in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the plans, according to the news agency.

Although Abrams reportedly announced the new weekly sanctions in a closed briefing, Abrams met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to shore up the plans on Monday.

The U.S. special representative will also travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the measures, which, according to Axios, will be linked to Iran's ballistic missile prorgram, support for allied groups in the region, and concerns over human rights.

The report claims that the Trump administration believes that the weekly sanctions on Iran will make it far more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to re-enter the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, one of his stated foreign policy goals. Ever since Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, his administration has imposed crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Despite UN officials' and governments' calls to halt sanctions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration has not relented in its "maximum pressure" campaign.

US sanctions on Iran have drastically increased pressure on the cost of living for ordinary people, driving up everyday goods prices, including basics like food and medicine.

Neocon sociopath Mike Pompeo and war criminal Elliott Abrams are going to spend the last few months of the Trump admin trying to kill as many Iranians as possible with medieval siege warfare, with help from proxies Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE https://t.co/QeH8R1FgPP — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 9, 2020

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Middle Eastern neighbors not to rely on Washington to help them after Trump's election loss.

A sincere message to our neighbors:



Trump's gone in 70 days



But we'll remain here forever



Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble



We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences



Only together can we build a better future for all. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 8, 2020

"Trump's gone in 70 days, but we'll remain here forever," Zarif tweeted on Monday in what he called "a sincere message to our neighbors."

His tweets, one in English and the other in Arabic, urged the region to stop "betting on outsiders" to provide security and called on them to turn to dialogue to "resolve differences."