Iran Confirms Targeting Israeli Intelligence Base In Iraq

The operation was in response to an Israeli airstrike on Damascus on March 7, in which two officers of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps were killed.

On Sunsay morning, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) hit with missiles an Israeli intelligence base in Iraq's Kurdish regional capital Erbil. The operation was in response to an Israeli airstrike on Syrian capital Damascus on March 7, in which two IRGC officers were killed.

"Following the recent crimes of the Zionist regime and the previous announcement that the crimes and evil acts of this regime will not go unanswered, last night, the strategic center for conspiracy and evil acts of the Zionists was targeted with precision-guided missiles," the IRGC stated.

"Once again, we warn the Zionist regime that the repetition of any evil act will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses. We also assure the great nation of Iran that the security and peace of the Islamic homeland is the red line of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and they will not allow anyone to threaten or attack it."

Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the attack on Erbil is "a condemned terrorist crime," and all Iraqis must unite behind the security forces, consolidate the state, and combat the terrorists. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi discussed over phone with the regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani the development of the security situation in the region.

����⚡️����Another video from Iranian Tabriz, from where Fatah-110 missiles were launched at U.S. and International Coalition facilities in Iraqi Erbil.#Iraq #Iran #USA pic.twitter.com/Oo3Hn1aRj5 — The RAGE X - Conflict News -❌ (@theragex) March 12, 2022

"Our security forces will launch an investigation into the attack, and we will face any harm that would target the security of our cities and the safety of our citizens," al-Kadhimi said.

Earlier in the day, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said in a statement that a total of 12 long-range ballistic missiles were fired at 1:00 a.m. local time from the east outside Iraqi borders towards the new building of the U.S. consulate in Erbil and the surrounding residential areas.

U.S. forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rockets and booby-trapped drones by unknown militias.