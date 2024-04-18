US Sets New Sanctions Against Iran over Attack on Israel

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Iran due to its drone and missile attack against Israel.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller indicated that the U.S. is also targeting the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle program, steel industry, and automobile companies.

"In response to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, the United States is taking sweeping action against several actors involved in Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program, suppliers and customers of one of Iran's largest steel producers, and Iranian auto companies with connections to the United States," he said.

The Treasury Department established sanctions for 16 individuals and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Defense Ministry (MODAFL).

Biden went from declaring Rafah a red line…



to allowing Israel to make him choose between a genocidal rampage in Rafah or a regional war against Iran����



Palestinians have been condemned to slaughter to preserve the US’ imperial hegemony in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/N1RmK79sPm — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) April 18, 2024

Washington alleges that the 16 sanctioned individuals enable Iran's UAV production and testing, as well as proliferation to actors working on behalf of IRGC, its UAV production division, Kimia Part Sivan Company, and other Iranian manufacturers of UAVs.

The Biden administration also sanctioned five companies that supply component materials for steel production to Iran's Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) or that purchase finished steel products from it. The Iranian car manufacturer Bahman Group and three of its subsidiaries were also sanctioned.

Finally, the Commerce Department imposed new controls to restrict Iran's access to technologies such as basic commercial-grade microelectronics.

"We will continue to work with our allies and partners to employ the full range of tools at our disposal to address revenue streams and disrupt networks that support Iran's reckless proliferation of weapons that destabilize the Middle East and beyond," Miller said.