Iran Strongly Condemns Israel's Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

The Israeli offensive was aimed at diverting the public opinion away from Israel's "very shaky and critical" domestic situation, the Iranian diplomat Kanaani pointed out.

On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip earlier in the day.

He highlighted the necessity of an "immediate, effective, deterrent and coordinated" action by Muslim states to stop Israel's "crimes," after the Israeli attacks on Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militants in the Gaza Strip that killed at least 13 people, including women, children and three senior PIJ military leaders, and injured at least 20 others.

The silence and inaction of Western countries and relevant international organizations in the face of Israel's recent escalation of tensions with the Palestinian people had greatly emboldened Israelis to continue their crimes, he added.

Les images de cette petite fille qui a perdu ses parents brisent le cœur : Israël a mené des bombardements sur la bande de Gaza en pleine nuit. pic.twitter.com/VKvnfHN9aH — AJ+ français (@ajplusfrancais) May 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "The images of this girl who lost her parents are heartbreaking. Israel carried out shelling in the Gaza Strip in the middle of the night."

On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets and unmanned drones carried out simultaneous airstrikes against buildings and apartments in the Gaza Strip.

Three PIJ leaders were killed in the airstrikes. They were identified as Khalil Bahitini, the commander of the Al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip, Tariq Izz al-Din, a spokesperson, and Jihad al-Ghannam, secretary of the movement's military council.

The airstrikes came less than a week after over 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel following the death of Khader Adnan, who had been on hunger strike for 86 days while under Israeli custody.