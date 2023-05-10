Syria Receives Saudi Invitation to Attend Arab Summit

On Sunday, Arab foreign ministers decided during a meeting in Cairo to readmit Syria to the Arab League after 12 years of suspension.

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invitation from the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the 32nd session of the Arab League Council's meeting, which will be held in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia on May 19.

The invitation was handed to Assad by the Saudi ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi. During the meeting with Al-Sudairi, Assad stressed that the upcoming summit would enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab people.

The Syrian foreign ministry announced on Tuesday night the resumption of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia following a reciprocal move from the kingdom.

The Ministry said that the decision emanates from the deep ties between the two countries, their people's aspirations, and the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between Arab countries to serve the joint Arab work.

A quadrilateral foreign ministers’ meeting will bring Russia, Iran, Türkiye and Syria together in Moscow, with the goal of achieving a lasting peace in Syria, according to Ankara. RT's Yousef Jalali brings us the details



Follow us on Gab: https://t.co/IuhLFQBQPc pic.twitter.com/gLwoXHZjjv — RT (@RT_com) May 10, 2023

The Syrian move came after Saudi Arabia announced the continuation of its diplomatic mission in Syria earlier on Tuesday. This comes as the two countries have normalized bilateral relations and recently exchanged visits of foreign ministers.

On April 12, the Syrian foreign ministry announced that Syria and Saudi Arabia had agreed to resume the consular services and air flights between the two countries, a move which was a prelude to restoring full diplomatic representation on Tuesday.