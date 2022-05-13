EU: Good Prospect on Nuclear Talks With Iran

The EU foreign policy chief, said that nuclear talks with Iran have gone "better than expected."

On Friday, Josep Borrell, European Union's (EU) foreign policy chief, said that Enrique Mora, EU coordinator for Iran nuclear talks' recent negotiations in Tehran, have turned out "better than expected."

Borrel has said during the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in northern Germany, said that "the negotiations were blocked and they have been de-blocked," which means there is "a prospect of reaching a final agreement."

This week, coordinator Mora traveled to Tehran intending to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal was signed between Iran and world powers in July 2015, in which the parties agreed to put some curb on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the U.S.-led sanctions.

The U.S. Donald Trump administration withdrew Washington from the deal in May 2018, taking back unilateral sanctions on Iran. This measure has forced Tehran to lower some of its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

Eight rounds of talks have been held between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties since April 2021 in Vienna. China, Britain, France, Russia, and Germany participated in such talks intended to revive the nuclear deal.

Borrell took the opportunity on Friday to say that the bloc would boost its military aid to Ukraine by 520 million U.S. dollars.