Cuba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Production Plant Opens in Iran

On May 15, a plant for the production of the PastoCorona vaccine was inaugurated in Iran's capital, Tehran.

With the new PastoCorona vaccine mass production center opening, Iran became the first country to manufacture Cuban Covid-19 vaccines industrially, the Finlay Vaccine Institute reported on Twitter.

The president of the Organization for Senior Business Management (OSDE) BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez, said that the opening of the vaccine plant in Iran "consolidates the scientific collaboration and the international insertion of BioCubaFarma companies."

This critical step has been made possible thanks to the transfer to the Pasteur Institute of the Cuban Soberana 02 vaccine technology, a scientific breakthrough of the Finlay Vaccine Institute. According to experts in the field, Soberana 02 is the world's first conjugated vaccine against Covid-19. The Soberana 02 produced at the Pasteur Institute will be marketed as PastuCovac.

According to the Finlay Vaccine Institute report, the opening of the production plant, called PastoCorona, took place in the 18th session of the Cuba-Iran Intergovernmental Commission, which is taking place in Tehran and addresses issues for enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Iran will be the first nation to produce one of the Cuban vaccines against the COVID-19. The inauguration, in Iran, of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine production plant called PastoCorona as a result of the transfer of technology from Soberana 02.

The inauguration ceremony for the new facility was held on Sunday, May 15, attended by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and Iranian Health Minister Bahram Ainollahi, together with the first vice-president of the Cuban company BioCubaFarma, Mayda Mauri.

Early agreements with Iran for the transfer of technology of Cuban vaccine candidates date back to the beginning of 2021 when Cuba announced the signing of a document with such objectives.

Iran inaugurated the facility after administering 149 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to its population. At the same time, 69 out of every 100 people have been fully vaccinated, updated reports from Our World in Data shows.