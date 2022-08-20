Iran Pledges to Cooperate With SCO in Anti-terrorism Fight

In statements made at the meeting, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the Islamic Republic is fully ready to cooperate with SCO member countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism, organized crime and drug trafficking.



Iran has expressed its readiness to maintain cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the fight against terrorism.

On Friday, Tashkent (Uzbekistan) hosted the 17th meeting of the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils, during which the heads of delegations considered a number of issues aimed at combating new challenges, including terrorism.

In statements made at the meeting, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the Islamic Republic is fully ready to cooperate with SCO member countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism, organized crime and drug trafficking.

The secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (#SCO) focused on addressing security and stability issues in the SCO region during their 17th meeting in #Tashkent#Kazakhstan https://t.co/thihAu2BRO — The Astana Times (@TheAstanaTimes) August 20, 2022

He stressed that Iran, as a victim of international terrorism, condemns this scourge in all its forms. The Iranian minister also pointed out that his country is hosting 4.5 million Afghan refugees and emphasized that UN assistance in this regard is insignificant.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic is ready to share its experiences with other countries to address the problems related to Afghanistan. However, he warns that unilateral coercive measures applied by certain countries hinder the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Determined to ensure its security at the highest levels, Iranian intelligence, for its part, gives tough answers to countries that support terrorism in Iran.