Iran Suggests the Shanghai Pact to Create a Single Currency

Iran is proposing to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to create a single currency for financial-trade exchanges between member countries.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said on Wednesday, while talking to a TV reporter, that Iran has sent an official letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) proposing “the creation of a single currency” to boost economic relations among its member countries.

According to the Iranian official, the creation of a single currency among SCO members will facilitate financial exchange in the bloc, especially with economically powerful countries such as China, India, and Russia.

Safari said that Iran's proposal will be taken up at the next SCO summit, to be held in September in Uzbekistan, indicating that he hopes this offer will come to fruition.

The Western media is making a story out of Russian companies being excluded from the Davos #WorldEconomicForum but won’t mention that there exists it’s Eastern counterpart the Shanghai Cooperation Organization �� pic.twitter.com/0EmSgSyGjO — the undertaker (@6zak__) May 25, 2022

Regarding Iran's membership in the SCO, approved last September, the Iranian deputy foreign minister made it clear that the country is trying to speed up the process of joining this alliance in order to fully benefit from interaction with members in various fields, especially the economic one.

The SCO is a very important multilateral organization because its member states cover more than one third of the world's population, and its backbone has been built by two large countries in the political and economic sectors: China and Russia.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded in 2001 by China and Russia, and has become a counterbalance to the US-led NATO cartel (though the SCO is not exactly a military alliance in the same way)



Iran is now a member. Belarus is likely next, then maybe Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/LzF0k3MyLN — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 17, 2021

In fact, as of September 17, Iran became the ninth member country of the economy-oriented regional mechanism, while it had been an observer country in the organization since 2005.

In addition to China, Russia, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the SCO is made up of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and India.