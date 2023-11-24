Hamas Starts to Transfer 13 Israeli Hostages to Egypt

This delivery is part of the agreement for the release of 50 Israelis in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

On Friday afternoon, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that the procedures of transferring 13 Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip to Egypt had started in accordance with the temporary truce agreement.

The hostages, transferred by the International Committee of the Red Cross, were on their way to the Rafah crossing. The Al-Qassam Brigades also handed over to the Egyptian authorities at the Rafah crossing 12 Thai nationals who were captured in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

This delivery of hostages is part of the agreement for the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners. This process will occur during the four-day truce in Gaza.

The twelve Thais are not part of the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., but would be the result of a parallel negotiation between Thailand and the Islamist group.

The exchange operation has begun



Red Cross representatives have arrived with a bus at Ofer Prison in the West Bank to pick up the 39 Palestinian prisoners set to be released by Israel as part of the first stage of the deal to free Israeli hostages from Gaza.



�� Times of Israel pic.twitter.com/ajJkx9xas7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 24, 2023

Since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza on October 7, Thailand has sought different avenues to achieve the release of the hostages. To this end, the head of Thai diplomacy traveled to Egypt and Qatar and held meetings with Hamas in Iran.

“Today, aid will enter Gaza and hostages will begin to return home. Meanwhile, survivors will count down the hours until the bombing restarts," British politician Jeremy Corbyn commented.

"This truce cannot be a footnote in the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. Keep raising your voice for a permanent ceasefire,” he stressed.