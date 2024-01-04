Iran Asks UN Security Council to Condemn Kerman Attack

On Wednesday, Amir Saeid Iravani, the permanent representative of Iran to the United Nations, called for an "immediate and unequivocal" condemnation of the attack in Kerman.

Previously, two explosions killed dozens of people as thousands of citizens gathered to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a letter sent to the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres and the United Nations Security Council, the Iranian diplomat confirmed that thorough investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and organizers of the attack.

“This reprehensible act resulted in the martyrdom and grievous loss of at least 103 lives, including children and women, and has left 211 others injured,” Saeid said.

Iranian State Media is now reporting that the First Explosion during the Bombing yesterday in the City of Kerman was Triggered by a Suicide Bomber and while Investigations are still ongoing, it’s believed that the Second Explosion was also the result of a Suicide Bomber; this… pic.twitter.com/547KDdi4Xl — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 4, 2024

“Concurrently, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to leveraging all available mechanisms to ensure accountability for those responsible and their accomplices in this heinous terrorist act... Iran unequivocally condemns such abhorrent acts of terrorism and remains steadfast in the pursuit of justice for the victims,” he added.

“We urgently implore the Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn this horrific terrorist attack unequivocally," Saeid Iravani stressed.

"As one of the primary victims of terrorism and having directly experienced its catastrophic consequences, the Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to leading the fight against this scourge,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, through a statement released by Telegram on Thursday, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Kerman.

Omar al Mowhid and Saifala al Mujahid, two members of this organization, detonated their explosive belts so that "the polytheists know that the jihadists are after them and their projects."

Prior to this event, ISIS have also claimed responsibility for other attacks on Iranian soil, the last of which occurred in Shiraz City, where 15 people died in October 2022.

