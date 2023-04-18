G7 Urges Diplomatic Solution to Iran’s Nuclear Program

In a communiqué published on Tuesday, The Group of Seven foreign ministers expressed a preference for a diplomatic resolution to address the circumstances of Iran's nuclear program.

"A diplomatic solution remains our preferred way to resolve international concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear program," the G7 said.

The foreign ministers acknowledged Iran's stated intentions to facilitate the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in conducting verification and monitoring operations, and granting the United Nations nuclear regulatory body admission to three nuclear installations.

"We call on Iran to uphold its safeguards obligations and stated commitments with prompt and concrete action," according to the communiqué.

"A diplomatic solution remains the best way to restrict Iran’s nuclear program," the G7 leaders said, urging Iran "to cooperate substantively with IAEA and to act on an urgent basis to fulfill its legal

In accordance with a joint proclamation by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued on March 4, after a visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Tehran has agreed to facilitating additional measures for verification and surveillance by the IAEA, and granting admission to three nuclear sites.

As per the official record, the parties involved have reached an accord to engage in interactions that fully adhere to the "rights and obligations" of the Islamic Republic and the competencies presented by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During a press briefing, Grossi provided an affirmative response to an inquiry posed by a reporter regarding the preparedness of Iran to have surveillance cameras and other monitoring devices reinstalled at their nuclear facilities.

However, on the next day, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), refuted Grossi's assertion in a statement given to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and emphasized that the implementation of fresh surveillance apparatuses at Iranian nuclear sites was not deliberated upon during the visit of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran.

In 2015, a nuclear agreement was forged between Iran and the five permanent members comprising the UN Security Council, as well as Germany. This accord aimed to tackle the nuclear predicament concerning Iran's nuclear program.

In 2018, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, opted to withdraw from the agreement. The incumbent United States President, Joe Biden, has consistently conveyed his preparedness to re-engage the United States in the nuclear agreement.