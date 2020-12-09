Iran Arrests People Involved in Killing of Nuclear Scientist

The Special Aide to the President of the Parliament in International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, claimed that Iranian authorities had arrested people involved in the murder of scientist nuclear Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Nov. 27.

“The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by our security apparatus, will not escape justice and will be dealt with severely,” Abdollahian said, as reported by the Iran Project.

Although the details of the investigation will remain secret for now, the Persian official mentioned that the Israeli government was involved in the terrorist act perpetrated on Iranian territory.

"There is various evidence the Zionists were involved in this issue," Abdollahian said, stressing that they would not have been able to carry out this attack without the complicity of security agencies from the U.S. or other countries.

#JugadaEstrategica | El Gobierno de #Iran denuncia a #Israel como autor intelectual del asesinato teledigirido del Dr. #MohsenFakhrizadeh, considerado el Padre del Programa Nuclear. ¿Qué objetivo persiguen los asesinatos a cuentagotas de prominentes figuras del país persa? #Opine pic.twitter.com/QP3yZQK68W — Rei Gómez (@ReiGomezteleSUR) December 9, 2020

The meme reads, "Iran's government denounces Israel as the mastermind behind the remote-controlled assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was considered the father of the nuclear program. What is the aim of the drop-in killings of prominent figures in the Persian country?"

Previously, on Dec. 6, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Gen. Ramezan Sharif explained that the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist involved sophisticated electronic equipment controlled via satellite.

Fajrizade suffered an attack that left him seriously injured and later led to his death in a hospital. He was shot from about 150 meters away with a weapon installed in a Nissan, as RT recalled.

General Sharif also claimed that Israel was involved in this act of state terrorism.

